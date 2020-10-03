It was Chuseok on the 1 October. The mid-autumn festival is also known as the moon festival in other parts of the world.
My husband was working. But I managed to drag my son out for dinner at a Korean restaurant.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
It was Chuseok on the 1 October. The mid-autumn festival is also known as the moon festival in other parts of the world.
My husband was working. But I managed to drag my son out for dinner at a Korean restaurant.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
6 Comments
Perfect celebration!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Rebecca! We enjoyed it. 🙂
LikeLike
I don’t know that I ever had a Korean meal. That looks yummy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was ok! 😁 we enjoyed it.
LikeLike
Oh, tasty! I love Korean food, but preferably in Korea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too! 😁
LikeLike