23 September 2020

A new friend dropped in for tea and a chat! It was a lovely time 😊

24 September 2020

Found resting on our wall this morning.

25 September 2020

The sunlight that greeted me as I walked to the station was beautiful.

26 September 2020

Spotted while waiting for the bus. Our district train line wasn’t running today.

27 September 2020

Summer has left us. It had enough and just went.

Love bringing out winter coats and scarves though.

28 September 2020

Monday. Start of a new working week. Lots to do today!

29 September 2020

My husband went out exploring London while I worked.

He came back with a very British present for me. I was delighted!

_________________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.