A new friend dropped in for tea and a chat! It was a lovely time 😊
Found resting on our wall this morning.
The sunlight that greeted me as I walked to the station was beautiful.
Spotted while waiting for the bus. Our district train line wasn’t running today.
Summer has left us. It had enough and just went.
Love bringing out winter coats and scarves though.
Monday. Start of a new working week. Lots to do today!
My husband went out exploring London while I worked.
He came back with a very British present for me. I was delighted!
Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.
Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.
