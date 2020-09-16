Joined bible study again tonight. It was the first time in months.
It was good to be back.
Thankful for my husband’s care today.
He went for a cycle to a neighbouring suburb and came back with a Korean snack as well as my favourite pear.
It was something small. But it delighted me.
Two images today as I missed taking an image yesterday!
Thankful for small things. For our son who accompanied me. For the slow easing of restrictions. For a beautiful day.
The season is changing. I can feel the days getting shorter and cooler.
We had a great talk at church today about our fallen state before God.
It should have been depressing but it wasn’t. Because we all knew what our perfect God came to do and what that meant.
It’s Monday! Thankful for coffee this morning. 😁
Cooked a shepherds pie tonight.
Did not feel the best. So took myself to bed early. Sometimes sleep solves a lot of things.
So thankful for family.
Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.
Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.