9 September 2020

Joined bible study again tonight. It was the first time in months.

It was good to be back.

10 September 2020

Thankful for my husband’s care today.

He went for a cycle to a neighbouring suburb and came back with a Korean snack as well as my favourite pear.

It was something small. But it delighted me.

12 September 2020

Two images today as I missed taking an image yesterday!

Thankful for small things. For our son who accompanied me. For the slow easing of restrictions. For a beautiful day.

13 September 2020

The season is changing. I can feel the days getting shorter and cooler.

We had a great talk at church today about our fallen state before God.

It should have been depressing but it wasn’t. Because we all knew what our perfect God came to do and what that meant.

14 September 2020

It’s Monday! Thankful for coffee this morning. 😁

15 September 2020

Cooked a shepherds pie tonight.

Did not feel the best. So took myself to bed early. Sometimes sleep solves a lot of things.

So thankful for family.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.