We filmed a skit for kids church today. It was fun but it took ages!
I have a feeling it’s going to be rather embarrassing after it is edited. We treated ourselves to Vietnamese noodles after the shoot.
The flowers were found on our way home from dinner.
Heading back home after visiting the city. It wasn’t to see a museum or an art gallery. We went and visited a fantasy, sci-fi model store.
It was a pleasure to see our teenage son’s eyes light up as we walked through the place.
There are people all across the country playing this battle game. And it was fascinating to find out it was associated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s award.
I can’t help feeling excited for him and his new hobby.
Our boy spent the whole morning building and painting models.
This was his first. He was very proud of it!
It’s Saturday. My husband is working the weekend shift. Our son and I went to central London to have lunch with him.
It was a grey London day. Wet and cool. Perfect for hot cups of tea and coffee.
I’ve been drinking tea with milk for a little while now. Funny how little things that seemed strange become small pleasures.
Reliving the 80s today! Bright blue leggings, a purple cardigan and a neon handbag. I couldn’t be happier.
After a near revolt from our son, I left him at home and headed out. I was tired of sitting around at home and wanted to explore London.
It’s the final day of my holidays. I dragged my family out to London to explore the city.
The internet said there was an ice cream festival in Covent Garden today. So we headed out to the west end.
The festival was almost nonexistent. But the markets were open and that’s where my husband spotted this crazy brooch.
I fell in love with it immediately and bought it for £2.
I went back to work today.
I LOVE your son’s model (and your pin!). My guys and I went to the playground yesterday evening, and in an open field next to it a boy was flying his remote control airplane–a fun hobby, I’d think, and it sure was enjoyable for all of us to watch his tricks.
Nice one! It must be so good to get out in the fresh air. And thank you 😁 I’ll pass that on! He’s been enjoying the whole process. Now he just needs someone to play against him!
