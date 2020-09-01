26 August 2020

We filmed a skit for kids church today. It was fun but it took ages!

I have a feeling it’s going to be rather embarrassing after it is edited. We treated ourselves to Vietnamese noodles after the shoot.

The flowers were found on our way home from dinner.

27 August 2020

Heading back home after visiting the city. It wasn’t to see a museum or an art gallery. We went and visited a fantasy, sci-fi model store.

It was a pleasure to see our teenage son’s eyes light up as we walked through the place.

There are people all across the country playing this battle game. And it was fascinating to find out it was associated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s award.

I can’t help feeling excited for him and his new hobby.

28 August 2020

Our boy spent the whole morning building and painting models.

This was his first. He was very proud of it!

29 August 2020

It’s Saturday. My husband is working the weekend shift. Our son and I went to central London to have lunch with him.

It was a grey London day. Wet and cool. Perfect for hot cups of tea and coffee.

I’ve been drinking tea with milk for a little while now. Funny how little things that seemed strange become small pleasures.

30 August 2020

Reliving the 80s today! Bright blue leggings, a purple cardigan and a neon handbag. I couldn’t be happier.

After a near revolt from our son, I left him at home and headed out. I was tired of sitting around at home and wanted to explore London.

31 August 2020

It’s the final day of my holidays. I dragged my family out to London to explore the city.

The internet said there was an ice cream festival in Covent Garden today. So we headed out to the west end.

The festival was almost nonexistent. But the markets were open and that’s where my husband spotted this crazy brooch.

I fell in love with it immediately and bought it for £2.

1 September 2020

I went back to work today.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.