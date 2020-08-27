This is a sweet three year old memory.

I walked in to pick our son up from after school care one day. He was in primary school.

His Care worker came up to me and said “He is always tending the garden. Watering it. Weeding it. Go ask him to show you the passionfruits. He is very proud of them.”

I guess it was his escape from schoolyard politics. A time to enjoy nature and watch it grow.

“I don’t know mum,” he tells me years later. “I just liked looking after plants. It was fun!”

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #116: Escape

