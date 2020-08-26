19 August 2020

Heading back home in the pouring rain.

20 August 2020

Safely back home. Still tired even after a good night’s sleep!

Our souvenirs from the trip are unpacked. This one on our mantle piece was from a little gallery in Mousehole.

21 August 2020

We went to Hampton Court palace today. Home of King Henry VIII, it was grand and opulent.

The well maintained gardens were also beautiful.

22 August 2020

Back in our bubble in Sloane Square this afternoon. It was all very pleasant.

We grabbed some lunch and sat on the grass in the sunshine.

23 August 2020

We logged on to church this morning. I still can’t quite get used to it.

I know it’s now the new normal, but I do miss meeting with people.

Great talk today. A reminder to take God’s blessings and bless others. We were encouraged not to selfishly keep good things for ourselves, but to share it!

24 August 2020

Stopped by a local café while I waited for my hairdressers to open their salon.

Ordered a cappuccino and this cute cup came my way. Their giant cinnamon scroll also looked delicious.

Spent the morning relaxing and the afternoon in a chair getting my hair done. I didn’t see my family until the late afternoon.

Got to love holidays.

25 August 2020

A beautiful grey London day. We took a walk to the next suburb to get food for dinner.

It’s a quiet ordinary day. We didn’t go anywhere. We had no plans. We just mooched around at home and relaxed.

It was a nice day.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.