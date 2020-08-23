This is my first entry for Carol’s Cheerful Selfie Challenge Number One!

This is me at forty-something. Greying hair. Glasses. Trying to get that selfie angle to disguise a double chin for vanity.

We were in the middle of Dartmoor in Devon. Climbing its hills that seemed to roll on forever.

It was a windy, cloudy and sunny day. Fresh and cool. Our son was loving the wide open space, jumping around like a mountain goat. His father, not far behind him.

The place reminded me so much of Tasmania, the island state at the bottom of Australia, where I spent most of my childhood.

Couldn’t help feeling happy and homesick at the same time.