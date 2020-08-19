12 August 2020

It’s cooler outside the house.

Late afternoon the skies clouded over and we heard rolling thunder. But the rain must have fallen elsewhere.

13 August 2020

It rained this afternoon. A big glorious downpour that broke the heatwave.

The image of Mary Poppins is from Leicester Square. We jumped on a train and explored the area yesterday evening.

14 August 2020

An ageing rose. Still beautiful though. Found on my way to get my morning coffee today.

It’s my last day of work before my two week holiday. They say it’s going to rain. I can’t wait.

I come from a land of drought and bushfires. The right amount of rain is wonderful!!

15 August 2020

This country is green!

We started our summer holiday today and headed to Cornwall.

I’ve never been there before. But I hear it is a beautiful part of the country.

16 August 2020

Charming old houses and narrow streets. We’ve been exploring various areas around Penzance.

This place is indeed beautiful. And it is so lovely to see the sea again!

17 August 2020

We went exploring today.

Saw the amazing Tintagel castle in Cornwall.

Then popped over to North Devon to this quaint fishing village called Clovelly.

18 August 2020

We drove to Dartmoor in Devon and walked its hills. The sun came out but the rain was never far off.

The landscape was beautiful!

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.