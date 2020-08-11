5 August 2020

Oh no. It happened again. I completely forgot to take a photo today. I was tired after a busy day and it just slipped my mind!

This is an image from Sunday. We were walking back after to the station after lunch when we heard their music.

We wandered over and this is what we saw.

6 August 2020

Sunflowers! They greeted me at the grocers when I ducked out to grab lunch.

I was badly tempted to come home with some. Maybe next time!

7 August 2020

We went to a nearby park for Friday Family Fun Night.

We sat on the grass and ordered fish and chips. The word from our neighbourhood phone app said this place was delicious.

My husband left us to get our dinner. My son and I sat on the grass and watched planes fly by.

8 August 2020

Another warm day in London where the temperature is over the thirties.

After a lovely zoom call with friends we took a train to Bayswater station. We were going to get lunch, sit under a tree in Kensington Garden and eat it.

It was lovely. So was the ice cream we had for dessert!

9 August 2020

Thankful for sweet summer strawberries that almost taste like lollies 🍬

10 August 2020

It is so hot. 30 degrees inside the house! I really struggled to work this morning.

Thankful for open windows that let the air in. At least the breeze brings some relief.

11 August 2020

Today I am thankful for glorious sunshine and this hard working fan valiantly trying to keep us cool.

Summer in London feels just as hot as an Australian summer!

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

