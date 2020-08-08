We had a very pleasant evening at our local park last night.
We sat on the grass and basked in the sunlight while eating fish and chips.
Apparently it’s a very British thing to do.
12 Comments
With nice crispy batter, Aggie 🙂 🙂
Yes! And a couple of pickles. It was yummy 😋
Sounds just perfect!
Thank you Sandy! 😁
Sounds–and looks–wonderful!
It was a lovely evening. Something we’ll do with friends and family if they ever choose to come over!
Oh, I hope the world will open back up again to travel, soon!
Me too!
Beautiful picture!
Thank you Wanda!
Oh, very British! And looks beautiful
Thank you Debbie! 😁
