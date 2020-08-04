29 July 2020

At the end of another busy day. My husband is cooking a beef roast tonight. I can smell it cooking in the kitchen.

Our son is watching YouTube on the computer.

It all seems quite ordinary and just perfect.

30 July 2020

My men went for a bike ride and left me at home to work.

It was a beautifully sunny and warm summer day. It was nice to spend some time outside.

We fired up our bbq for dinner.

31 July 2020

It’s Friday! Yay!

I was able to get outside for lunch today. Spotted these flowers and took a photo because I thought they were pretty.

I’m fast becoming that crazy woman in the neighbourhood who takes random pictures of neighbours’ gardens! I do hope they won’t mind.

1 August 2020

It’s already the start of August!

It was a Saturday without my husband. He had to work. So our son and I wandered around London.

We went to Sloane Square again for lunch and then we came home.

2 August 2020

Beautiful Sunday afternoon. Our son and I went to visit his dad who was working today.

We had lunch on the bank of the Thames. It was a nice change.

3 August 2020

Me: Ok. Can I please take a photo of the boy who sat opposite me almost all day today? Son: No.

Our boy is usually my companion on the other side of the dining table.

He watches Netflix or YouTube videos while I work. Sometimes he will burst out laughing during my meetings. Sometimes he will interrupt me with news of what he’s just seen.

He was mostly quiet today.

It’s a nice way to spend the day. I’ll miss him when school opens up again.

4 August 2020

My trusty notebook. I scrawl ideas and “to do” lists all over its pages.

I bought it before I came to London. It is now filling up fast.

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.