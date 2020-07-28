22 July 2020

This is my work space, meeting room and where I interact with colleagues.

It’s what I spend most of the day looking at and working on.

It does its job well. For that I am thankful. But I am waiting for the day I get to see people outside the boarders of my computer screen.

23 July 2020

My son and I ate these today!

One of the many great things about working from home is being able to whip up some pot sticker dumplings for lunch.

My husband visited a Chinese grocer a few suburbs away and bought these frozen beauties home some days ago. We were so happy!

24 July 2020

It’s Friday! The end of a frantic but rewarding working week.

My husband had to go to a work function so we didn’t have Friday Family Fun Night. My son and I went out for burgers.

25 July 2020

Thankful for friends who travelled to see us today! It was so nice to spend time with them.

It was a grey, rainy Saturday in London. Perfect weather for cakes, cups of hot tea and conversation.

26 July 2020

Taken at the train station. We went to Wimbledon for lunch after church this morning.

Very happy to see our favourite restaurants open up again.

27 July 2020

It’s a drizzly morning today. Rain is falling just enough to be felt but not enough to need an umbrella.

Spotted these roses heavy with rain drops on my way to get coffee. I thought they looked pretty.

28 July 2020

Our son wanted to look after a plant. So we got him one.

He’s been interested in growing things ever since his after school care started up a vegetable garden. That was in primary school.

It still makes me smile thinking about it.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.