15 July 2020

Evening walk to the park. I let my boys walk on. I sat on a bench and listened to music. 🎧

16 July 2020

I’m at the end of another full working day. Went to our kitchen and looked over at the park.

So lovely to see it full of children laughing and playing, running around and zooming on their scooters.

Reminded me of The Selfish Giant by Oscar Wilde. His garden was always in winter until one day he let the children in to play.

17 July 2020

My first pair of multi-focal glasses. Because now I need help reading the fine print. 😭

18 July 2020

At Sloane Square with my son for an early lunch. We sat in our circle and enjoyed the sun while we ate.

19 July 2020

An empty train…

Went to South Kensington today. There’s a nice Lebanese restaurant there. It reopened to the public recently.

I dragged our boy out and forced him to try some middle eastern fare.

One day he will thank me.

It may not be today. But one day…

20 July 2020

Hydrangeas in full bloom.

Found them on a walk a few days ago. The pink and green made me happy.

Other than getting my morning coffee, I didn’t venture outside the house today. I was too busy working.

21 July 2020

Got to love scarves. Even in summer.

This one was a present from Australia. And it sparks joy!

Still getting used to my multi focal glasses though…

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.