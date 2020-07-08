1 July 2020

First day of the month.

Also the first time in London our son headed to the shops alone to get some groceries for the family.

Just wanted to mark the moment. It felt like a milestone.

2 July 2020

Drinking many cups of tea today. It is getting me through the day!

3 July 2020

Beautiful friends gave me these flowers last August.

Thankful for good friends half way around the world and this image that reminds me of them.

4 July 2020

Black cabs and red buses. They are very London.

Today was the first day restaurants opened to the public.

I took my reluctant son to Sloane Square and had lunch there.

5 July 2020

Walked to Wandsworth through the park. It was a sunny but cool day. My kind of summer day where it’s not too hot.

6 July 2020

Tough day at work.

Now have my headphones in and watching Korean drama on Netflix.

I am well and truly heading into “Auntie” territory.

7 July 2020

Good thing about working from home is the ability to annoy my husband on his day off!

Heh.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.