I am starting to miss great asian food in London. Food we took for granted at home. Six Word Saturday Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 Comments
You probably haven’t been able to visit all parts of London due to the Covid lockdown.
I do remember the 3 times my dad and I visited London flying over from Canada, we did find a fair number of quite good Asian restaurants because my dad and I always loved Asian food.
Once the re-opening begins and you’re able to travel all across London, hopefully you’ll find them. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so too! Thanks for the encouragement! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person