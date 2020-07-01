24 June 2020

Yesterday’s memory. We went walking in the evening to our local park.

The sunlight was beautiful.

25 June 2020

I forgot to take a photo today! I can’t believe it completely slipped my mind.

I’m placing a photo of my baby son to make myself feel better.

26 June 2020

Found on our way back home from buying a takeaway dinner.

It’s Friday Family Fun Night. It was my son’s turn to choose a movie tonight. A bit of Wallace and Gromit fun.

27 June 2020

Walking boots were on sale. My husband encouraged me to buy a pair.

I cannot wait to go walking around the country side in the holidays!

28 June 2020

The image is of an alley into Chinatown.

I was in Leicester Square to pick up some Korean skincare only to find the shop closed.

Went next door and bought pickled radishes, Choco Pie and a couple of soft drinks from a Korean grocer.

It was a cool, rainy Sunday. I didn’t mind it too much.

29 June 2020

This is yesterday’s photo. It was such a busy Monday today that I didn’t get to take any images.

Worried that days are rushing past and I’m forgetting to notice the small and precious things.

30 June 2020

Tuesday. First thing first. Coffee to start my working day.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.