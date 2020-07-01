Yesterday’s memory. We went walking in the evening to our local park.
The sunlight was beautiful.
I forgot to take a photo today! I can’t believe it completely slipped my mind.
I’m placing a photo of my baby son to make myself feel better.
Found on our way back home from buying a takeaway dinner.
It’s Friday Family Fun Night. It was my son’s turn to choose a movie tonight. A bit of Wallace and Gromit fun.
Walking boots were on sale. My husband encouraged me to buy a pair.
I cannot wait to go walking around the country side in the holidays!
The image is of an alley into Chinatown.
I was in Leicester Square to pick up some Korean skincare only to find the shop closed.
Went next door and bought pickled radishes, Choco Pie and a couple of soft drinks from a Korean grocer.
It was a cool, rainy Sunday. I didn’t mind it too much.
This is yesterday’s photo. It was such a busy Monday today that I didn’t get to take any images.
Worried that days are rushing past and I’m forgetting to notice the small and precious things.
Tuesday. First thing first. Coffee to start my working day.
———————
Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.
All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.
Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.
4 Comments
Your son’s baby photo is adorable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😁
LikeLike
Noticing that you sometimes forget has to be almost as good, right? Busy can be a nice thing. I love that pic of your son as a baby–hands behind his head, adorable! And that alley in Chinatown. What a fantastic shot. I hope you’re well and enjoying the job. We are also anticipating being able to enjoy exploring. For now, we’re happy our pool opened!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hurrah for opened pools! It’s these little things that get us through sometimes. Yes, busy can be a nice thing. But I find my brain is starting to go as well sometimes. Heh! Thank you!! 😁
LikeLike