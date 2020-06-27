Stories from the journey home
It was a beautiful evening for a walk.
Six Word Saturday
…and I watched the ducks swim
LOL! My six word version.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Accurate!! 👏👏😁
LikeLike
What a wonderful photo! It looks so peaceful there.
Thank you! 😁
Beautiful!
It was a lovely evening Regina. 😁🙏
