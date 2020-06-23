17 June 2020

Son’s art project continues! He was told to make a face with found objects.

I think he was going for maximum impact, minimum work.

18 June 2020

The view from my window. I have just shut my laptop and finished work for today.

I can’t believe how quickly the weeks are flying by. It is Thursday already.

19 June 2020

It’s Friday! Yay!

Our son and I found these gorgeous blooms on our way to the shops to get a Father’s Day present.

My son indulged me and waited patiently as I snapped away on my phone.

20 June 2020

First time on public transport in months!

We have to wear masks. It is a little uncomfortable. But I don’t mind.

21 June 2020

Found this colourful necklace on the high street in Sloane Square. It was inexpensive and pretty. So I bought it.

Later in the evening I received a call from my husband. His grandmother passed away today. He says he is ok. But he sounded tired and sad.

I will wait up for him tonight. He is usually home around midnight.

It was also Father’s Day today.

22 June 2020

To think I would have thrown these flowers out. They were a house warming gift from my husband.

They went through a rough patch. I thought they were dead and was about to throw the plant away.

My men folk made me hold on to it. I’m glad I did because the plant is blooming now!

23 June 2020

Spring! The flowers are blooming on our street.

It’s such a beautiful change from the grey winter days!

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.