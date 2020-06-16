10 June 2020

Nothing much to report today.

Went out for a walk and the green leaves against the grey brick caught my eye.

11 June 2020

11 June is a significant day. So many people in my immediate family have their birthdays today!

Wishing them well from afar!

12 June 2020

Every second Friday is Friday Family Fun Night. We order take away and borrow a movie.

We sit on the couch. Our son likes to comment as we watch. It drives my husband nuts. They make me smile.

13 June 2020

We invited new friends over for a BBQ today. It was such a beautiful spring day.

Then in the evening the clouds started rolling in. So grateful the rain missed us!

14 June 2020

Walked up to the common again with the family. I didn’t want to go and complained all the way.

I was sorry I did when we got there. It was green and beautiful.

15 June 2020

Our local coffee shop. It’s open. But it’s not the same.

We need to stay two metres away from each other. And only five customers are allowed in there at a time.

Thankful I can get coffee in the mornings though!

16 June 2020

Our son was told to make a colour wheel for his art project today…

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.