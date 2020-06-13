I just liked the colour and textures of the hedge and the wall.

Found on my daily trip to get the groceries while the world explodes in rage and pain and grief during a global pandemic.

Feeling a little powerless these days. I find myself leaning into my faith more. And always looking for small moments of grace and kindness to keep the sadness at bay.

Father God, please shower this world with your love and mercy. Thank you for Jesus who did just that by taking all our sins to the cross. Please Lord forgive us our sins and help us love our neighbours like you love us.

