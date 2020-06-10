3 June 2020

It was a grey day. There was another protest in London today. I read the news on my social media feed.

4 June 2020

This was my breakfast this morning. This lovely pistachio cake with pink icing and a hot coffee was a nice treat.

5 June 2020

Another grey day. But we had Friday Family Fun Night. We ate pizza and watched a movie. Thankful for my husband and son.

6 June 2020

There was a peaceful rally today in London again. I think there is another planned for Sunday.

I was heading to buy groceries when this flower caught my eye. It was growing on the edge of the pavement, beneath a shady tree.

7 June 2020

The chilli plant is thriving. We now have more chillies than we can eat.

This was the state of the plant after another harvest.

8 June 2020

So many stories. Not enough time.

Some books are mine. Some books are ours. And I have no idea what our son’s Boss Monster game is doing on our bookshelf.

9 June 2020

Nothing much going on today. Other than work and a BBQ dinner, it was a quiet day.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.