Now what do I do?

Do I shut up for a while and listen? Listen to the chants, the frustration and pain?

I want to help. I want to love my neighbour. Not just in words, but in action and in truth. Not just now. But years from now, when I am hunched over with age and hobbling on my two legs.

I need to learn how to do it better. I will make mistakes. I’m sorry.

I will try to do better. Because I see you. I hear you. And you matter.

Six Word Saturday