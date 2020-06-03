27 May 2020

Came across a beautiful story that moved me to tears this morning.

It was a story of soul lifting generosity during a time of want. It taught me we didn’t have to wealthy to give. And that one good action can spur others on to love and good deeds.

It was a great story. An extraordinary true story of how God can use $20 to feed 150 hungry people on the other side of the world.

I am praying I get to tell it one day.

28 May 2020

Birthday wishes from my two favourite men. I’ve also been getting text messages and calls from around the world from friends and family.

Feeling the love today!

29 May 2020

The sun is shining. It’s another beautiful day.

Just heard that that the gardens at Hampton Court Palace will open in June!

I am so excited. I would love to visit.

30 May 2020

Flower power.

31 May 2020

It felt like just another ordinary Sunday. We went to the park after church and ate Malaysian take away for lunch.

On the other side of London thousands gathered in solidarity, grief and anger.

1 June 2020

A pinch and a punch for the first day of the month.

The picture is of the evening sky. That tiny white speck is the moon. It looked somewhat larger in real life.

2 June 2020

#blackouttuesday

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.