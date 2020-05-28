The painting is by a central Australian Aboriginal artist, Betty Mbitjana. It’s a little piece of Australia I carried all the way with me to London.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #101: Unique
6 Comments
That is beautiful. I can see why you would treasure it.
Thank you Regina ☺️
Unique indeed. The colors are so pleasing to the eye!
Hello Sandy! I’m so glad!
Beautiful!
Thank you Rebecca! I thought so 😁
