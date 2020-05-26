20 May 2020

Early birthday wishes from Australia came in the mail yesterday. It was from my sister-in-law and her family.

Thankful for family today.

21 May 2020

Yes! I made it outside for a walk after work today.

The sun was out. The breeze was warm. And people were just out, sitting on the grass chatting to each other.

I’m enjoying these long sunlit days.

22 May 2020

Ok. I’ve started this book. Finally.

I bought it from a small independent bookstore in South Kensington before the pandemic changed everything. I had been meaning to read it for a while.

It’s the start of a long weekend here in London. I thought I might take the time to read and relax. Maybe even nap in the sun if the weather is good.

23 May 2020

Spotted this beauty on my way to get coffee this morning.

The pink against the white fence made me happy!

24 May 2020

It’s Sunday today. Saw this sweet flower on my trip outside.

Keep meaning to join church members for prayers via zoom. But I keep forgetting. Maybe I’ll get my act together next week.

25 May 2020

What a glorious blue sky day! Just going to the shops lifted my spirits.

It’s a public holiday today. And it’s my husband’s day off. I think we’ll be dragging our son off for a long walk.

26 May 2020

Yay! We finally found the right stick on hooks to put up this print!

I was at home working when my husband and son went for a walk. Now I’m waiting for them to return.

They took ages, but they returned eventually. I was happy to see them.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

