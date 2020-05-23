And just like that, Nomad turns three…
Thank you for reading my half baked thoughts and stories. For liking my edited photos and commenting on posts.
It’s been wonderful getting to know you all!
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
And just like that, Nomad turns three…
Thank you for reading my half baked thoughts and stories. For liking my edited photos and commenting on posts.
It’s been wonderful getting to know you all!
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
4 Comments
And you chose a gorgeous photo to celebrate Nomad with. Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁 Thank you Marion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy anniversary!! And what a lovely photo 🙂 Gorgeous colours!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person