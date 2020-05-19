13 May 2020

Beautiful scarves came in the mail from Australia today! They were big and bright and colourful.

My parents sent them over for my birthday later this month. I was thrilled!

Thankful for up coming birthdays and parents who know me well.

14 May 2020

Cooking dinner after another good day at work. So many things to be thankful for right now.

15 May 2020

Yay! The weather is warm enough to wear my favourite dress!

Yes. They are croissants! 🥐

Also thankful for an early birthday card that came in the mail. It was from my in-laws back home wishing me all the best.

16 May 2020

Today the coffee shops opened for take aways.

This was my first cup of coffee in about eight weeks! Yay! It came at the end of a 45 minute walk. A little treat at the top of a giant hill.

I am thankful lockdown restrictions seem to be slowly easing.

17 May 2020

We walked across the park after going to church in our living room. It was a lovely spring day and people were out enjoying the sunshine.

I hope these restrictions will lift soon!

18 May 2020

The ice cream shop up the road opened! This is my first store bought gelato in I don’t know how long.

Thankful for a perfect after work treat.

19 May 2020

Our local optometrist thanking the NHS!

Loved the beautiful colours on their window as I went for coffee this morning.

Hope you are all having a wonderful week!

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

All photos were taken on my phone on the day and edited using Hipstamatic.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.