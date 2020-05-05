29 April 2020

Standing in line to enter the grocery store. The queue was particularly long today.

Thankful I just missed the rain!

30 April 2020

Six sausage rolls straight from the oven. Hot and light and crunchy.

It is my son and my husband’s favourite!

1 May 2020

This is a treasured possession.

Our church family in Sydney compiled a book full of memories and kind words before we left.

I am missing them today. Grateful to have good friends I can miss. Even though it hurts.

2 May 2020

The start of a long walk around our neighbourhood!

We walked to the Thames and back.

3 May 2020

Found during an even longer walk around our neighbourhood! My legs ached by the end of the journey, but it was worth it.

Next time I will need to get some decent walking boots!

4 May 2020

First day at a new job. Thankful for the opportunity to work for good people and a great purpose. Lots to learn.

5 May 2020

Grey day in the neighbourhood this early morning. It is going to be an interesting year!

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.