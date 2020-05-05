Standing in line to enter the grocery store. The queue was particularly long today.
Thankful I just missed the rain!
Six sausage rolls straight from the oven. Hot and light and crunchy.
It is my son and my husband’s favourite!
This is a treasured possession.
Our church family in Sydney compiled a book full of memories and kind words before we left.
I am missing them today. Grateful to have good friends I can miss. Even though it hurts.
The start of a long walk around our neighbourhood!
We walked to the Thames and back.
Found during an even longer walk around our neighbourhood! My legs ached by the end of the journey, but it was worth it.
Next time I will need to get some decent walking boots!
First day at a new job. Thankful for the opportunity to work for good people and a great purpose. Lots to learn.
Grey day in the neighbourhood this early morning. It is going to be an interesting year!
Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.
8 Comments
You take great photos. I want your pink skirt! Haha..
Thank you! It is a dress! 😁
So bright and uplifting!
Hehe! 🤗
I love your photo of the wisteria. It is such a lush plant.
It looked so pretty! 😁
Here’s to new beginnings…congratulations!
Thank you 😊!
