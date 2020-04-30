“In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.”

Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Grateful. What a perfect prompt to end the month-long daily Discover prompts!

I am so very grateful to the WordPress editors who carefully curated each prompt throughout the month. They gave this blogger an opportunity out of the boredom (and loneliness) in lockdown.

It was a wonderful way to fill in time and connect with other bloggers across the globe. I have appreciated every view, every comment from amazing people who love to write and share their thoughts and encouragements.

There are so many kind and generous people out there in this world. It’s been a little less lonely here in London because of them.

So thank you, Editors and fellow bloggers. You’ve kept me connected, engaged and sane throughout this month. I wish you all every success in your endeavours.

Discover Prompts #30: Grateful

