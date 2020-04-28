22 April 2020

A care package of Tim Tams and vitamins came in the mail today!

My parents sent some supplies from Australia.

23 April 2020

I walked twice today. Once to the pharmacy. Another time to the supermarket in the next suburb.

The sun was out. It was a warm blue sky day. It felt wonderful.

24 April 2020

The morning sun outside our window. Looks like the start of another glorious day.

We spent it inside.

25 April 2020

Another perfect, sunny yet cool day. I am longing to go out and explore the city. But I made tea for me and my son instead.

26 April 2020

“This may be the last warm day for a while,” my husband rang this afternoon. “Make sure you both go out for a walk.”

So we did. My son and I walked to our local park. Nattering all the way about everything and nothing.

It was indeed a beautifully warm day.

27 April 2020

I think I love London in the spring. There are lovely blooms that appear in the most ordinary places.

We went for an extra long walk today. My husband wasn’t working and we walked as a family to a rail station in the next suburb.

We wanted to see how long it was going to be for my daily commute into work when the lockdown lifts.

It took about twenty minutes.

28 April 2020

Rain! They say it is going to stay for the rest of the week. It is cold and fresh outside. But I’m looking forward to blue skies and sunshine.

It was a productive day.

Now I think I will make myself a cup of tea.

