Dear Aggie,

I’ve jotted down a few helpful tips to keep you in good stead for the next few years. You’ve survived the past few decades with some drama and a lot of love. And I thought it was time to remind you of some lessons you’ve learned along the way.

1. If you eat that chocolate muffin you will pay the consequences

I know you were slender when you were younger. But now, all you need to do is look at food and it will stick to your belly, arms and thighs. I know that muffin is tempting, but perhaps you should exercise a bit of self control from now on. It’s difficult. But doctors will tell you it is worth it.

2. Eat the muffin anyway

Knowing the consequences of your actions is important. But enjoying that muffin without guilt or shame is important too.

There will be days when the world is just too sad. There will be days when you’re sick of saying no to yourself.

Just eat that delicious muffin and enjoy every last bite. You can deal with the consequences tomorrow.

3. A long walk does wonders for your wellbeing

I know. It’s 5am and you are wondering what on earth you’re doing up and driving to the nearest beach. Trust me. It will be worth it.

There is nowhere else that makes you feel as free as the beach. And you will enjoy every moment of that golden hour as the sun rises above the horizon drenching the world with beautiful light.

You’ll feel that fresh wind in your hair, hear the crashing surf and feel the cool water between your toes. You will be grateful to be alive.

4. Forgive, forgive and forgive again. Even if you don’t want to.

There will be people who come into your life who will hurt you. Don’t hold onto that pain and retaliate with anger. It will hurt you more in the long run.

I know. It’s hard. Especially when you’re in the right and the attack was unwarranted. God’s given you a smart mouth. But I don’t think He wants you to use it to tear other people down.

You need to learn how to absorb the pain my dear and then let it go.

5. Stay thankful

The world is full of wonders. You just need to be open to them. Cultivate the discipline of noting all the blessings you’ve been given.

From small moments of pleasure to those times of heart stopping joy. Note it down. Remember it. Thank God for it.

It will help you when life feels bleak.

