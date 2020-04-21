15 April 2020

He watered our chilli plant after his Zoom cello lesson.

Our boy had always loved plants and nature. When he was younger, he loved tending the communal garden at his after school care centre. He was particularly interested in the passion fruit vine. He showed me how it was progressing every time I came to pick him up.

I saw a glimpse of that young boy as he tended our chilli plant this afternoon.

“Are you sure you don’t want to name it?”

“Yes mum. That’s just weird.”

16 April 2020

No shopping today. Just a quick five minute walk around our park. The rest of the day was spent indoors.

17 April 2020

Went for a walk to the shops. I had to get out of the house. It was a cool day. Grey and raining. I didn’t mind.

18 April 2020

The entire family are at home today. I am feeling a bit of cabin fever. I desperately want to head out exploring. But we can’t.

“We have to save the world mum,” our boy reminds me. “We have to stay inside.”

Thank goodness for exhibition catalogues. I could flip through them and enjoy the work I saw at the V&A all those months ago.

19 April 2020

Another beautiful day.

We live streamed church this morning. And went out for a walk after lunch.

When we came back, I slept on the couch while our boy played on the computer. His father napped on our terrace in the sunshine.

It was a slow Sunday.

20 April 2020

Another quiet day at home. Did nothing much. Spotted this beautiful flower blooming in our neighbourhood on my way to the supermarket.

I am looking forward to starting work in a couple of weeks.

21 April 2020

A blue sky day today.

Who knew perfect days could get me down.

I walked around the block after my daily shop. I know I should have rushed home, but the sun on my back was too wonderful.

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.