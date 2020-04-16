Su has invited all to a virtual tea party. I thought I’d take some Yorkshire Tea.
I had no idea it was almost an institution until I came to the UK!
Apparently the tea has been favoured by politicians and has been “shouted” at on twitter by a person named Sue.
I don’t know how the tea became so controversial, but I do know that it’s quite tasty.
If you want to come over to Su’s for cuppa, you are more than welcome to join us.
2 Comments
I have a few Yorkshire friends over here in Portugal, Aggie, and yes, they usually bring back Yorkshire teabags whenever they go back to the UK. 🙂 🙂
Awesome 😎! Like taking a piece of home with them wherever they go!
