Su has invited all to a virtual tea party. I thought I’d take some Yorkshire Tea.

I had no idea it was almost an institution until I came to the UK!

Apparently the tea has been favoured by politicians and has been “shouted” at on twitter by a person named Sue.

I don’t know how the tea became so controversial, but I do know that it’s quite tasty.

If you want to come over to Su’s for cuppa, you are more than welcome to join us.

She’s baked some delicious treats!