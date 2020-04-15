8 April 2020

I was thrilled to receive a rainbow in the mail today. I was telling my women’s bible study group how much I appreciated these symbols recently and a kind friend offered to send me one. Her girls loved painting rainbows!

I also got a unicorn card. I felt special indeed.

We put the picture of the rainbow on our front door for our street to see.

We also heard some news from our friend in Australia. His parents were now out of hospital and back home.

It was a good day today.

9 April 2020

We bought a chilli plant!

We walked to a larger supermarket in the next suburb and spotted the plant in one of the aisles. It cheered us, so we bought it. Our son carefully carried it all the way home.

“Shall we name it?” I asked.

“Who names a plant?” my husband responded.

“Don’t mum. You’ll get too attached to it,” chimed in my son.

So it remains our normal chilli plant.

We heard tonight Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now out of intensive care unit and back into the regular ward. I was relieved.

10 April 2020

Our beautiful park across the street. We didn’t visit it today. Instead my son and I walked around the block in the afternoon. It only took about 10 minutes.

It’s Good Friday. The day my God went to the cross to die for my sins. We would have gone to church, but we visited it online instead. We sang hymns and prayed in our flat.

In the evening, a post by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, came up on my social media feed. He made an urgent appeal to Londoners to donate now to our local foodbanks if we could.

Foodbanks in up to seven London boroughs were reporting critical shortages of food and many others were struggling.

“This is urgent.” the post read. “There are Londoners who are at risk of going without food this long weekend.”

It wasn’t much but I donated something.

I guess I am a Londoner for now.

11 April 2020

Started another book. I had read it years ago. Now I’m desperate to read it again with some chocolate and coffee. But I know those chocolates are for Easter tomorrow. I also haven’t had decent coffee since the lockdown.

No matter.

I’ve been eating my husband’s not-so-secret stash of biscuits instead. They are delicious.

I haven’t eaten too much though. Not really…

12 April 2020

Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Hallelujah!

It’s Easter Sunday. The day we Christians believe our saviour Jesus Christ conquered death and rose again. Because of this, we have hope that one day we who believe in Him will also see heaven.

It’s been so lovely to see my social media feed light up with Easter messages from friends around the world. This is the day our suffering Lord rises victorious just as He said.

It’s also a day for chocolate!

13 April 2020

Found this cheerful bunch of flowers outside our post office this afternoon. We were on our way up to Wimbledon Common for our one period of exercise and had to stop in to post a card. The post office was unfortunately closed until tomorrow.

The sun was shinning again today. But the wind was cold. We walked out with light jackets and t-shirts only to double back to put on our winter coats.

I like it when my husband isn’t working his shift. There’s something nice about spending the day with him. Feels like the family is complete.

14 April 2020

The photo is from yesterday. It was taken on our walk to Wimbledon Common on a beautiful Monday afternoon.

I couldn’t find a suitable image today.

We were stuck at home.

———————

