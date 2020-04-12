4 In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. John 1:4-5, NIV Bible

Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Hallelujah!

Please forgive me for talking about my faith today. Easter is a sacred and joyous day for Christians like me. And as we ride out this pandemic in lockdown, it feels wonderful to celebrate the victory over death and darkness.

Three days ago we remembered our Lord beaten and broken on the cross. Enduring hell and dying for us. Just as it was predicted so many years before.

5 But he was pierced for our transgressions,

he was crushed for our iniquities;

the punishment that brought us peace was on him,

and by his wounds we are healed. Isaiah 53:5, NIV Bible

At that moment, Jesus redeemed my soul. Swapped my imperfect, sin riddled life for His and took it to the cross. Three days later, He rose again victorious, defeating sin and death.

Sounds incredible. I know. I once found this truth hard to swallow too. And there are days, even 20 years after my conversion, when I still can’t quite believe it’s true.

But here I am, once again openly marvelling at God’s great miracle this Easter Sunday. Trusting in Jesus’ words and eye witness accounts written so many years ago. And so very thankful His resurrection is proof that my sins will be counted against me no more.

He is the light of my world that darkness could not overcome.

I met Jesus at the hardest point in my life. At a time when I was in great confusion and pain. I was miserable. I couldn’t eat. I was questioning everything that had led me to this point. I didn’t know who I was anymore and was wondering about my purpose in life.

It was a book on Buddhism that led me to Jesus. It makes me smile thinking about it now.

A friend saw the book, asked me if I had anything against Christianity and invited me to a bible study at her church. Although I didn’t know it then, my decision to go changed my life.

There I was introduced to the real Jesus.

He was not insipid. He wasn’t meek or mild. He was revolutionary. He fed the hungry. He served the poor. Called out hypocrites and commanded us to love God and our neighbours.

He was my light in my darkest time.

He is my light still.

Discover Prompt #12: Light

Featured image by zae zhu on Unsplash