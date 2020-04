We have known each other for 20 years. Just friends for two. Engaged for one. Married for 17 years.

We’re two very different people who have chosen to spend our lives together. His politics lean right. Mine lean left. We are AFL meets art. Fish and chips meet soondubu jigae.

People remarked on it at our wedding. You couldn’t have had two more different people getting married.

But we are making it work. So far so good anyway.

