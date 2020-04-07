1 April 2020

Other than a brief outing to the store today, I spent most of the day in front of a computer, writing away. My son had his cello lesson in the afternoon. I answered a few texts and wrote another blog post.

I heard news from a friend in Sydney who is working for an organisation that helps people who have fled conflict and persecution find safety. The situation was already dire before we left. The Australian Government completely removed a small stipend that paid for living expenses while they waited for their visa application to be processed. Many became destitute. Now the demand on services has increased even more.

Due to the lockdown back home, asylum seekers who were working and doing well are now losing their jobs. Most do not have access to any social security payments to see them through this time. My beautiful friend is exhausted. She desperately needs more volunteers to help manage some of the demand. But it seems they are difficult to come by during this time.

There was nothing much I could do other than text a few people in churches that are keen to reach out to the community with offers of support. I am praying someone will answer the call for help.

2 April 2020

These rainbows bring a smile to my heart. Went outside for my near daily trip to the grocery store. Spotted this colourful piece on my way back home. In a red scrawl underneath the rainbow are the words: Keep Smiling.

I will try.

At 8pm tonight, the TV stopped their usual broadcast and people opened their windows to clap for our carers again. The entire street roared and cheered. The passing cars tooted their horns. For a full minute, people stopped what they were doing and collectively thanked our doctors, nurses and carers working for the NHS.

3 April 2020

I needed to get some bread for lunch today.

When I finally entered the store, I discovered all the freshly baked bread was gone. I left with a small bottle of milk, honey and some olives instead.

I waited in line at another supermarket and found they still had fresh bread when it was my turn to go in.

People were kind today. It made things a little easier.

4 April 2020

Father and son. Thank goodness they don’t have to walk two metres from each other.

It was a beautiful spring day. We went to the park for our allocated hour of exercise. Many others had a similar idea. The park was full of people.

We did a quick circuit around the lake and came home. Thankful for warm days and wonderful sunshine. But perhaps we will avoid this park in future.

5 April 2020

22 degrees and gloriously sunny outside. Looking forward to my hour of exercise.

We walked through the park to the local supermarket after online church. The sunshine was wonderful. However, we did find it a little disconcerting to see some openly flouting the rules and sunbathing on the grass.

When we returned from our shop we saw police moving people along. We didn’t daly but walked straight home.

At 8pm we turned on the television to watch the Queen address the nation. She acknowledged our current difficulties and encouraged us by stating better times will come again.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”

She was steady, gentle, and impressive.

A little later we found out Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital tonight due to persistent symptoms ten days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

6 April 2020

The Donald looked on as I chatted to friends from church via Zoom this morning. It was lovely to see everyone from my women’s bible study group and catch up with them.

My husband bought the bobble head when we were in New York about four years ago. We had an amazing time visiting family and exploring Manhattan.

My brother and his family still live there. It’s hard not to worry when I hear news coming from New York these days.

We also received a letter from the Prime Minister today. It came in a simple white envelope. He personally instructed us to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. We were only to go out for one period of exercise, to work when we couldn’t work from home, and to buy food or medicine. As I waited for my husband to come home, news of Boris Johnson’s health came up on my Facebook feed. The Prime Minister has been moved to the intensive care ward of the hospital.

7 April 2020

Me: Ok son, we’re going to go to the park across the road for our one period of exercise.

Him: No. Why?

Me: Because we are doing no exercise and it will be good to move.

Him: You just want to go out and take photos.

Me: That too.

I dragged my son from his YouTube videos and computer games and headed outside for a quick walk. It was a good time as there were hardly anyone there.

It was another lovely spring day. My son was out in shorts and a T-shirt. I had no need for a jacket. We walked three circuits of the park and came home. On the pavement were chalk drawings by children thanking the NHS and telling us to be happy.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.