The soul is healed by being with children. Fyodor Dostoevsky

For the sake of my wellbeing in these unsettling times, I have reduced the amount of news I consume. I know enough to understand what’s happening and what is expected of us, but not too much to frighten me. But enough gets through my social media feed to make me feel a little uneasy everytime I step out our front door.

I didn’t notice them at first. On the way to my daily shop, I focus my gaze at the front, watching for people coming my way so I can avoid them for their sake and mine. Rarely do I scan my left and right side.

I don’t know exactly when they started coming up on windows up and down our street. But after I saw the first, I started spotting more. Now I’m searching for others whenever I step outside.

They are pictures of rainbows drawn by children. Some just have their names on them. But then there are others with messages. Some thank the NHS. One encouraged people to keep smiling.







I never thought I would see the day when I would be cheered by children’s drawings.

According to the BBC, teachers across the country asked their pupils to put up paintings that spread hope when the schools closed. In homes throughout the United Kingdom, young children got to work. They were going to remind people of hope and joy. They were going to do their best to keep the fear at bay.

For us Christians, the rainbow has a significance beyond a cheerful picture on a window. It is a symbol of God’s faithfulness and mercy.

After the great flood, God says to Noah:

14 Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, 15 I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. 16 Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.” The Bible, Genesis 9: 14 – 16

The rainbow is therefore a sign of God’s promise of protection to His people and all the animals that roam the earth.

These pictures point to joy after trials and I am comforted to know this strange time will one day pass.

My son and I went out for a walk today. It was only a brief walk around our small local park. On the pavement below our feet were pictures of rainbows drawn by children.

And they made my heart smile.





