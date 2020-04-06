This is my son’s hand on the right. It once used to fit into my palm. I used to play with his tiny fingers as I cradled him to sleep.

Now he’s a teenager. Tall and lanky. Taller than me. Soon he’ll be as tall as his father.

They say children are never ours. They are just entrusted to us for a short time to love and nurture. But I’m finding time is passing too quickly. He is growing up too fast and a part of me wants him to stay our little boy, safe in our arms for a little while longer.

But soon my hands will be old and frail. His will be strong and grown.

