This is my son’s hand on the right. It once used to fit into my palm. I used to play with his tiny fingers as I cradled him to sleep.
Now he’s a teenager. Tall and lanky. Taller than me. Soon he’ll be as tall as his father.
They say children are never ours. They are just entrusted to us for a short time to love and nurture. But I’m finding time is passing too quickly. He is growing up too fast and a part of me wants him to stay our little boy, safe in our arms for a little while longer.
But soon my hands will be old and frail. His will be strong and grown.
So true. My granddaughter just turned 4 months old and she has already grown and changed so much. Wish we we slow down time. 😊
Me too…
Love the comparison.
Thank you Sue 🙂
Hi , True and kinda sad. I know and i went thru all you said. Time flies and we realize when our kids grow and leave home. This is, i think now, the most heartbreaking … Enjoy these years! Marius
Thank you Marius! I am planning to…😊
