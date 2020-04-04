I think I must like ivy. I found this beauty growing on the fence on my way to drop something off at someone’s home.

It was a short trip. And my only outing for the day. It was a lovely walk in the sunshine.

Six Word Saturday

Tags:

4 Comments

  1. This is a lovely photo. I love black and white photos. I’ve just been to the shops quickly for a few things. It killed two hours of my day, not that I”m not enjoying the lockdown situation LOL.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.