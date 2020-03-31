In Need of Inspiration? Discover Writing Prompts Are Coming in April — Discover
Join us next month to keep (or renew) your blogging momentum, and to connect with new writers around the world.In Need of Inspiration? Discover Writing Prompts Are Coming in April — Discover
Just in case you haven’t seen it yet, writing prompts will be arriving in April.
Bravo WordPress Editors! Thank you.
5 Comments
Yes, love those WordPress editors. Good idea to re-blog the announcement. I think I’ll do the same!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do it! It would be great for people to know. Hopefully it will lead to a vibrant community!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off to do it now. Thanks for the idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am going to check this out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍👍👍😁
LikeLike