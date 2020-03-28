Stories from the journey home
Six Word Saturday
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
💪🥳
Oh god, I hope you didn’t buy this cuz you experienced an idiot on the street. I’ll have to fly over there and give em a what’s what!!
It’s ok. Not too many idiots here. Just one or two who can ruin a good day if you let them. But plenty of good people like yourself!
I absolutely love it!!!!
Yay 😁!!
People are idiots. And over the ages, prejudice and hatred have proven to be far more extensively fatal than any virus ever even thought of being. Hang in there, Sister.
You’re the best Ron. Thanks heaps for the support.
What the others said. This bigotry is beyond ridiculous. Sending you a virtual hug.
Thank you !
So sad: tolerance and understanding seem to be swallowed up by fear right now.
It’s a scary time. I can understand. But it still isn’t a great feeling to be on the receiving end of all that fear and resentment. Kindness goes a long way these days though.
It makes me so angry when I hear about the horrible things people are saying and doing
Thanks Su 🙏
Oh, bless! What a sweet face. This must be having a strange impact on your lives, Aggie? Stay safe! 🙂 🙂
Yes. It is rather. Everyone is on edge and I miss the carefree days only a few months ago. Thank you Jo. You too!
A t-shirt that tells it like it is.
It’s very sad that one has to wear a t-shirt like that.
I have trouble grasping the hatred and bigotry shown by a lot of people.
Thank you. It’s good knowing that there are kind people like yourself around. It really helps a lot.
