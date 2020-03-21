Before the world went completely bonkers, there was a sunny and warm spring day. When children came rushing out of their homes to play at the local park and parents smiled as they watched their kids.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Oh that’s so lovely and has made me smile!
Thank you! I’m glad. ☺️
