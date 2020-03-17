11 March 2020

You can’t beat a sunny day. My husband volunteered for some extra shifts at work so I am home alone again enjoying the sunlight streaming through our windows.

I am looking forward to May. They say the weather is consistently glorious from May. I can’t wait to visit the gardens we saw in winter. To see the bare trees lush with leaves and flowers in full bloom.

If today is any indication, it’s going to be beautiful.

12 March 2020

Headed out of the house to explore the Victoria and Albert museum again this morning. Headed right at the other end of the gift shop, went down the corridor and up the stairs on my right.

At the top of these stairs, in front of the impressive woman in red, I turned right again, and there was the jewellery room full of exquisite gems.

They were beautiful, but unlike the Cartier exhibition we saw some time ago, their full power and glamour were subdued. The curatorship seemed to focus on how tastes changed over the centuries, rather than what such ostentatious display of jewellery meant.

For that, I was a little relieved. It meant I could enjoy their design and the sparkle of colours as creative endeavours without feeling overwhelmed by wealth and power.

13 March 2020

I am trying to keep optimistic.

The media interest around COVID19 has reached a frenzy with the British Prime Minister addressing the public yesterday. It looks like the worst time for the pandemic will hit Britain in a couple of weeks.

We still have enough toilet paper and I haven’t heard of panic buying hitting London as yet. However, last night a man on the bus did spot me and immediately covered his nose and mouth with his jacket. I pretended not to notice.

I am almost tempted to buy and wear a t-shirt with “I am not a virus” printed on it. If I can find one, that is.

14 March 2020

Oh my goodness. It’s real. The great toilet paper disappearance of 2020 has hit London.

We were out buying laundry detergent and breakfast cereal when I thought it might be helpful to get one more pack of toilet paper.

But it looks like I was too late.

Thankful we still have enough to last the next couple of weeks. This is just crazy.

15 March 2020

It’s Sunday. We should be on the bus to church. But we’re not. We’re at home in front of our computers waiting for the service to start.

Church has closed indefinitely until the COVID19 outbreak is over. The elders of the church did not want any chance of illness infecting members of the congregation. So they’ve shut down the services until further notice.

They did say that they were going to live stream today’s talk. Today I am thankful for technology. Grateful to be living in a world where we can still connect over the internet.

We are going through Chapter 8 of Zechariah. And it feels like God has planned it specifically for us today. Chapter 8 opens with God expressing His love and zeal for His people. He then moves to how He will one day care for His people. Even though He is talking to the Israelites thousands of years ago back in the promised land after a time of exile, He still has something to say to us today.

4 Thus says the Lord of hosts: Old men and old women shall again sit in the streets of Jerusalem, each with staff in hand because of great age. 5 And the streets of the city shall be full of boys and girls playing in its streets. Zechariah 8:4-5

Perhaps we may be anxious or fearful. Perhaps we may be frustrated or angry. There are so many things in this broken world that change, but this passage brings us back to what is forever and unchanging. It highlights our utter dependance on our good God, on His provision and His promise that one day He will dwell amongst us and all that is wrong will be set right.

16 March 2020

Went to women’s bible study today. And you cannot make this stuff up. The passage today, arranged months before we even knew of COVID19, was on Psalm 27. David is frightened. He is surrounded by enemies, but he takes courage from God.

The passage resonated with what we were all going through. While everyone is panic buying around us, and we can feel the fear every time we turn on the news, this passage told us to remain strong and courageous because God is our fortress. He is our light and salvation.

The Psalm ends with the verses:

13 I believe that I shall look upon the goodness of the Lord

in the land of the living!

14 Wait for the Lord;

be strong, and let your heart take courage;

wait for the Lord! Psalm 27, ESV Bible

We encouraged each other to be courageous during this time of COVID19 fear. To take heart in the Lord and be courageous enough to be kind.

From giving up that last bar of soap to someone who needs it more to checking in on people who have self isolated by simply giving them a call, this was our time to love others more and show the love of God through our actions.

I must say, I go to bible study with some awesome, badass women.

17 March 2020

These are my favourite bangles. They are made by Dinosaur Designs. I’ve collected these over years, from sales and their outlet store in Surry Hills. The colours and their irregular shapes make me so happy. They remind me of home.

I hardly did anything today. Other than a quick shopping trip, I stayed inside most of the day.

I needed a spring jacket that I could wear to work. I headed into Sloane Square. The place was dead. There were hardly any people walking around the shops and restaurants.

I know many are fit and healthy, and that’s something to be thankful for, but I really felt for the small business owners whose livelihoods have been directly affected. I don’t know how they are going to survive with no income.

Back at the flat, I opened an email from the V&A Museum. They will be closed indefinitely from tomorrow.

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.