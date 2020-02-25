19 February 2020

Spring! Spring! Spring! It’s near. I can see it. Feel it. The days are getting longer and warmer. And all around our neighbourhood are little signs of new life.

Saw these flowers on my way to buy lunch at the local grocers. They were just blooming on the side of the road. Their cheerful yellow petals made me so happy! I had to stop, get down, and take a picture.

These flowers are my evidence that days of sunshine and warmth are just around the corner. When the world will be mud-luscious and puddle-wonderful and children will come running from houses to play outside.

20 February 2020

I don’t mind long car rides with my family. We’ve cranked up the music and we are slowly eating our body weight in biscuits and sweets. So. Much. Sugar. Yay!

Heading to Derbyshire on this rainy day to spend some time with my husband’s family.

It has been years since we met. We are looking forward to seeing them again and exploring the north of England.

21 February 2020

Thankful for our extended family today. My husband’s aunt and uncle took us out and treated us to a lovely lunch. They drove us to see the grand Chatsworth House in the middle of the Peak District in Derbyshire.

It was so beautiful, it didn’t seem real. I felt like I was walking around the set of a Jane Austen period drama.

We stopped off at Eyam. A small village that chose to isolate itself when the plague hit in 1665. Hundreds of villagers died, but their decision stopped the plague from spreading further to other parts of the country.

22 February 2020

Visited the ruins of Bolsover Castle this morning. The sun was out, but I couldn’t feel its warmth. The wind was too strong and bracing.

The castle was set high on a hill overlooking Derbyshire. The wind pushed hard against us, roaring in our ears and freezing our cheeks. It twisted my scarf and tousled my hair. I had to clutch on tight to prevent my coat blowing off.

Before us stretched a patchwork of green hills underneath a vast blue sky. We saw an old town below and a motorway in the far distance. It felt like we were on top of the entire county.

The afternoon was spent at Creswell Crags. A limestone gorge, where the cliffs contained several caves that were occupied during the ice ages. It was cold, muddy and beautifully green.

We then spent a lovely evening at my husband’s cousin’s home. We met their family and ate a feast for dinner. I was thankful for their care and felt most warmly welcomed.

23 February 2020

Heading back to London today.

Stopped by Sherwood Forest and visited the major oak in Nottinghamshire on our way down.

We discovered that there was a difference between a forest and the woods. It wasn’t necessarily the size of the woodland area, but one of ownership. The area is deemed a forest if the King or Queen owned it. A forest was originally royal hunting ground.

It was late by the time we arrived in London. Too late for church for me and our son. But my husband went to the evening service.

24 February 2020

A quick stop over at a café for breakfast before heading to bible study. I haven’t had an almond croissant in so long. It was a lovely treat!

The study today was on Psalm 16. Written by David when he was in exile and his life at risk. He plants his faith firmly in God and looks to Him as his only source of joy.

For a brief moment I felt a little guilty for enjoying my breakfast so much. But then I realised it was actually God’s small provision and care for me on this rainy London day.

I wished I could give Him a big thank you hug.

25 February 2020

Out and about in London! Still can’t quite get used to how deep the underground is here.

I spent some time wandering the streets and absorbing the sights of this massive city. I was tempted to do some shopping, but I resisted. Felt quite proud of myself for doing so.

Back at our flat, boxes of stuff, an electric piano and a bike arrived from Sydney. They were the things we shipped over many months ago. I couldn’t quite face unpacking them all this afternoon.

But unpack them we must. At some point. Just not this afternoon.

I plonked myself on our couch and read instead.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.