12 February 2020

Spring is almost here! The tree next door must be feeling the change. It is starting to bloom. It has been for a little while.

Leaving my husband and son at home, I headed out the door for a quick walk around Wimbledon. It was nice to get out of the house for an hour or so.

Our boy wanted to watch The Princess Bride tonight. We’re indulging him with some popcorn to munch on as we watch it together. He seems to be winning his bout with scarlet fever. The rash is gone. He doesn’t seem to have a temperature. And he’s been giving his father cheek all day.

Grateful for a warm place to live, enough money for little pleasures, a curmudgeonly but loving husband and father, and a son who loves him.

13 February 2020

It took a year, and other books in between, but I finally finished Boy Swallows Universe! After so much pain, it was good to see the protagonists claw themselves out to see better days.

Now I get to start another book. They say it is a tale of imagination and whimsy. A love story that involves a magical circus. I think I am up for something like that!

I also heard some great news from home today. All the fires in New South Wales are now contained. It’s the first time since the bushfire season began.

The sudden downpour that caused flash flooding across many Sydney suburbs extinguished more than 30 fires on the weekend.

Now that’s something to be thankful for, I guess.

14 February 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day!

We exchanged cards and then my husband headed off to work. He thanked me for giving up everything I knew and loved to help him chase his dreams.

Silly man.

I didn’t give up everything. I didn’t give him up. I didn’t give up our son. Our family has grown closer and I have been gifted this remarkable time to spend with my teenage son before he grows up and leaves us.

The rest will find their place in time.

15 February 2020

It’s a rainy Saturday in the neighbourhood. Our son is feeling much better and is spending most of the day watching YouTube videos and playing computer games.

The trains are not running this weekend, so my husband took the bus to work. He promised he would catch a taxi home when his shift ends. I was relieved. I was worried he would try to catch the bus late at night.

I spent the morning napping on our couch. I read for a bit. Then my son and I took the bus to Wandsworth and splurged on lunch.

Now that he was better, he was desperate for some decent burgers and I wanted to indulge him. Not only did we order burgers, we went all out and had sides as well as drinks. Not the tap water we get for free.

It was delicious. We had a great time, but I felt so guilty about spending so much money that I confessed it to my husband that afternoon.

“Don’t feel guilty. We need to do things like this occasionally,” he responded.

Phew.

16 February 2020

Off to church this wet winter morning!

We’re looking at the book of Zechariah and delved into chapters two and three. It’s essentially two visions. One about Jerusalem and the other about the Messiah.

The central idea was a holy, pure, and just God will live with His imperfect people because He will one day deal with our sin. Not in the way we expect, but through the love and sacrifice of Jesus. He will deal with our wrongs in one day. Good Friday. When Jesus goes to the cross and dies there.

Bible study won’t get us to heaven. Turning up to church every Sunday won’t save us. It’s only through repentance and faith in Jesus can we be saved and made sinless before God.

Therefore, as people of faith, we no longer need to pretend we’re perfect. We’re far from it. We don’t need to defend our good works or our flaws before the world because Jesus stands there to defend us before God Himself.

We have been forgiven and freed from our guilt, washed clean by Jesus’ sacrifice. I for one am so grateful for that. It renews my love for Him and helps me dedicate my life to His command as best as I can: To love God with all our being and to love our neighbours as ourselves.

Today I am thankful for so many things. For a welcoming local church, a faithful leadership team at that church, and to God who loves me, who reached out to me when I was so lost and never let me go.

17 February 2020

I headed out to North London today. To the Borough of Barnet about an hour or so away from where we live.

The Ascension Trust granted me an interview with one of their Rail Pastors who patrol two northern train lines. They are dedicated volunteers who patrol rail way stations looking to help people in trouble.

Their aim is to prevent fatalities, but they end up doing so much more than that.

I came home after an encouraging conversation, ready to write the story. I hope I can do their work justice.

18 February 2020

At Leicester Square this morning. Left the boys at home and headed to the West End to see a movie.

I’ve been wanting to see Emma for a while and I could not imagine my son and husband coming along to see that with me!

I love going to the movies by myself. I don’t have to think of others. I can just relax and absorb what’s in front of me.

When our son was a toddler I never thought I’d have time like this, just for me. It still feels like an indulgence!

To think the boys would be thinking how lucky they are to be missing a Jane Austen movie. Ha!

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.