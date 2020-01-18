I love that moment just before the curtain opens.

We went to our first West End show to celebrate our coming anniversary this week.

The seats were in the nosebleeds, but I didn’t care. We had a clear view of the stage all up in lights. And we were there as a family.

The show was called Magic Goes Wrong. It was full of slapstick humour and clever tricks.

Our son laughed and laughed. It was a pleasure to see him enjoying the show.

At the end, as the performers took their curtain call, they invited a couple from the audience on stage.

The man got on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. She said yes and cried. The audience went berserk.

For Six Word Saturday and January Squares.