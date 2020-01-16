It’s not all about the fancy dinners at posh restaurants. Can’t complain. I’m thankful we have food on the table every night and a warm place to sleep. Plus Yorkshire puddings are the best!

Apologies for the random food shot. It was the closest image of every day, ordinary, life I could find.

Another would be me and our son tearing our hair out as I try to help him with his homework. But it’s a bit awkward to capture a natural shot of that.

Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #81: Every Day Life

