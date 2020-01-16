It’s not all about the fancy dinners at posh restaurants. Can’t complain. I’m thankful we have food on the table every night and a warm place to sleep. Plus Yorkshire puddings are the best!
Apologies for the random food shot. It was the closest image of every day, ordinary, life I could find.
Another would be me and our son tearing our hair out as I try to help him with his homework. But it’s a bit awkward to capture a natural shot of that.
Via the Daily Post Photo Challenge #81: Every Day Life
4 Comments
As long as there’s no hair in the food. (☉◡↼)
Ha! Yes indeed! 😂
Love it–looks yummy. And, while my boys are only in 4th grade, I’m already hearing horror stories about how much work is required for middle school. Ack!
Thanks Rebecca! Enjoy junior school. They were wonderful years.
