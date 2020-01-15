8 January 2020

Spotted at a trendy little coffee shop in Kingston upon Thames.

They looked like three creatives working hard in their natural environment.

Made me smile. I don’t know why.

9 January 2020

Our son went to school. His father went to work. It was just me at home today.

I visited the V&A in the afternoon and saw an exquisite photography exhibition there. It was by Tim Walker called Wonderful Things. Pure glorious eye candy.

The quote below was found on one of the walls at the exhibition.

When you have a camera, there is always a reason to go somewhere, to have an adventure. Sometimes when you’re taking a picture, an extraordinary combination of luck and chaos takes over and you have to dance with the surprising moment. It propels you to make pictures that you couldn’t have imagined in your wildest dreams. This is the magic of photography. Tim Walker, Wonderful Things

10 January 2020

We were wandering the streets, wasting time before heading to our first West End show at the Strand — Magic Goes Wrong.

We heard him, before we saw him — a large man with a greying beard and stunning voice.

He sang famous arias by composers long gone. Beautiful, familiar melodies that rang out over old cobbled streets.

The moment was an unexpected gift. A little extra magic on a cold winter night.

11 January 2020

We headed to Portobello Road market today.

We weaved through crowded streets, stopping at various stalls that caught our attention.

Spotted this pink door agains blue ivy covered walls. Made me smile because it was pretty.

12 January 2020

I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ. Mahatma Gandhi

A strong challenge at church today.

The senior minister said if we acted more like the Jesus we claim to follow, there may be less people who thought like Gandhi.

He preached on the passage in Matthew:

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. Matthew 16:24

It was a rebuke as well as a challenge. I fail so often to love others as I am loved. Thankful Jesus knew that and died for me. Thankful, and sorry.

13 January 2020

First knitting project for the year! Yes, it’s another long scarf!

I fell in love with the colour and texture of the yarn and was so pleased to see it arrive at our doorstep safe and sound.

“Your needles are so big they look like giant toys!” said my dubious husband.

All the better to finish the project lightning fast, my dear.

14 January 2020

One super chunky scarf finished! Hehe.

Grateful for the rainy day that allowed me to potter about the house finishing knitting projects, doing the dishes and waiting for my young son to come home from school.

———————

Project 2020 is a weekly roundup of images. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them. Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.