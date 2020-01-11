Stories from the journey home
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday and Becky’s January Squares
They’re nearly adult!
I wondered why they still had flecks of brown!
They stay with their parents for six months, but it is 4 years before they are fully mature
Wow!
Gorgeous, Aggie 🙂 🙂
Thank you Jo!
